T20 2018: Skipper Gautam Gambhir is always a step ahead, says Pravin Amre

When the team placed at the bottom of the pile comes up against a team that is just one place above, that too by just a few decimals, there cannot be too much to choose between them. But then choose is the right word here for it's in their choice of players that both Bangalore and the Delhi share a common bond. For Bangalore, who over the years have maintained some continuity as far as their squad goes, tinkering with the playing XI is their forte. For Delhi, on the other hand, it is the very squad that keeps changing year after year, large scale changes being the norm.

Now, while hosts Bangalore have continued their constant chop and change policy even in the four matches they have played thus far, visitors Delhi have begun changing their mindset, said their assistant coach Pravin Amre while speaking to the media ahead of a curtailed net session thanks to some heavy rains that lashed the city. Bangalore actually cancelled their nets due to the rain. "This year we have seven players who have already played for Delhi. We wanted that continuity. We back many youngsters in the team and the focus is on the future too."

Perhaps, the best call Delhi made was to bring in Gautam Gambhir as captain, something which Amre agreed wholeheartedly. "This T20 format requires many decisions that you are expected to take on the spot. I think, that's where the captain has to be one step ahead of the game and that's the quality Gambhir has got. He knows what are the changes needed, especially when it comes to breaking big partnerships or when you get back-to-back wickets, how to use your fifth/sixth bowler." So there you have it, tonight the current Indian captain, title-less in the IPL, will be up against the Delhi captain, who has two titles under his belt, albeit both for Kolkata. An interesting match-up.

