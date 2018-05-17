T20 2018: Sticking to basics paid off for Kolkata's Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav said after KKR's six-wicket victory on Tuesday, but conceded that his "mindset had become a trifle defensive" that day



Kolkata spinner Kuldeep Yadav (second from left) celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan's Ben Stokes in Kolkata yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kuldeep Yadav would've been relieved that his best bowling performance in T20 should come on the heels of the worst punishment he has suffered. Taken to the cleaners by Mumbai' Ishan Kishan last week, the southpaw hitting him for five sixes in a belligerent innings that turned the match around for Mumbai at the Eden Gardens, Yadav made a stunning comeback on Tuesday with four Rajasthan wickets.

Mumbai nightmare

"There was nothing wrong with my bowling in the previous match [against Mumbai] here; it's just that the batting was very good. Perhaps, it wasn't my day," Yadav said after KKR's six-wicket victory on Tuesday, but conceded that his "mindset had become a trifle defensive" that day. "I was trying to stop runs but that's not my game. I am an attacking bowler, looking for wickets. I'm at my best when I have that approach," the chinaman bowler said. Not surprisingly, he picked Jos Buttler's wicket as the pick of the lot. "That wicket was very important for the team at that stage. If he had played another 10 overs, their score would've gone to 170-180," he pointed out.

How did he recover from the mauling? "Sometimes you think too much after such a thing, but keeping things simple is a best way out. I spoke to my coach and he said to stick to the basics, and not try too many things," Yadav responded.

Kuldeep's chat with Warne

He was seen speaking to Rajasthan mentor Shane Warne after the match. "I have always been a huge fan of his; he's been my idol. Whenever I play before him I find extra motivation. I want to perform in front of him, Yadav said, adding: "I discussed my bowling. The England tour is coming up so I discussed that too. We didn't have much time as he was leaving. Maybe I'll talk to him again after the T20 is over."

Rahane rues failure

Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane lamented their failure to capitalise on a great start. "We lost because we did not apply ourselves in the middle; we needed to get a partnership going," he said. With Buttler and Ben Stokes set to leave for England duties, the Rajasthan hope of making the playoffs looks dim.

