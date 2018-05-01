T20 2018: Suryakumar Yadav says Mumbai keen to carry momentum vs Bangalore

They have another chance today when they take on an equally beleaguered Mumbai (Mumbai), both teams having raked up a mere four points from seven games



Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav en route his 34-ball 44 against CSK in Pune on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Over the last few matches that have been played in this city, two threats have been omnipresent. One is of course, the rain, while the other is that of a Bangalore (Bangalore) win. There indeed was a rain-enforced stoppage on Sunday night in the match against Kolkatabut one that lasted 33 Mumbainutes only. On the other hand, Bangalore, with recent scores of 205 and 175 on Chinnaswamy Stadium tracks that have been tough to bat on, have threatened for longer periods but mostly failed to cross the line.

Mumbai's big win over Bangalore

They have another chance today when they take on an equally beleaguered Mumbai (Mumbai), both teams having raked up a mere four points from seven games. Ironically for Mumbai, two of those points came against Bangalore, whom they beat in Mumbai by a whopping 46 runs. It's a sad state of affairs for both sides despite their plethora of stars as also India's captain and liMumbaited overs vice-captain in their ranks. Again, both teams have been in this situation before. In Mumbai's case, the title too. So can they do it again is the first question and will the rain gods relent for the full game to be played, is the second.

Will AB recover on time?

For the hosts there is another important question. Will AB de Villiers recover in time to take the field? "He's probably the best player in the world and probably one of the best we've seen in the history of the game. So for him to be absent [against KKR] was a huge blow for us. Hopefully he'll be back for the next game," said Brendon McCullum.

Mumbai have no such worries and in fact they've benched someone like Kieron Pollard in their previous game, and won that match against Chennai. No wonder Mumbai opener Suryakumar Yadav was a happy man. "To beat the best team in the tournament while coMumbaing into the second half of the tournament is great. It's important we take the momentum forward and we have already forgotten about the losses," said Yadav. There's a lot to play for both teams. Hopefully, the weather will hold and there will be another thriller.

