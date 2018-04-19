T20 2018: TSD Corps ropes in Mumbai's Mayank Markande

TSD's stable of Cricketers also includes Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Akshar Patel etc



Mayank Markande

Mumbai Indians' new find Mayank Markande has signed with the digital management company TSD. TSD's stable of Cricketers also includes Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami, Akshar Patel etc.

¿TSD emerged as the clear choice to manage my digital presence, in large part because of the global reach of Circle of Cricket and its proven expertise over the years. I look forward to a wonderful association with them," Markande said.

"We keep scouting young talents and found Mayank to be special. He has a very bright future ahead and we are very happy to have him as a part of Circle of Cricket & TSD Family." said Ishan Yadav, Head of Digital of TSD Corp.

