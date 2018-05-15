T20 2018: Virat Kohli and Bangalore in hunt for playoffs after Rajasthan bashing

Bangalore thump Punjab by 10 wkts in low-scoring tie to bolster run-rate and stay in hunt for playoffs



Bangalore captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Punjab's Aaron Finch during their IPLâÂÂmatch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore yesterday. Pic/AFP

Bangalore produced a dominating performance to outclass Punjab by 10 wickets and stay afloat in the T20 2018 here yesterday. After bundling out Punjab for paltry 88, Bangalore chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 92 for no loss in 8.1 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten 48 while Parthiv Patel made unbeaten 40 to help Bangalore romp home. Kohli struck six fours and two towering sixes during his 28-ball unbeaten knock, while Parthiv's innings was laced with seven boundaries.

While Punjab slumped to their third successive loss, Bangalore improved upon their net run rate by sealing the victory in 8.1 overs. Bangalore now have 10 points from 12 games, same as Kings XI with two games remaining for both teams.

Earlier, Punjab wilted under pressure as a spirited Bangalore bundled them out for paltry 88 in the must-win match. Sent into bat, Punjab innings never got going as they lost wickets like pack of cards from the onset to be bowled out in 15.1 overs. Backed by some good fielding, Umesh Yadav (3-23) came up with an impressive bowling effort up front to destabilise the Punjab's innings.

