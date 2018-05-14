T20 2018: Virat Kohli and Co face Punjab in must-win game

Having found some light at the end of the tunnel, Bangalore will be keen to expose the chinks in Punjab's armoury during their must-win T20 encounter here today



Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Having found some light at the end of the tunnel, Bangalore will be keen to expose the chinks in Punjab’s armoury during their must-win T20 encounter here today.

Bangalore got some breathing space after their five-wicket victory against Delhi while Punjab, after a brilliant run at the initial stages, are struggling with back to back defeats.

Despite losses to Rajasthan and Kolkata, Punjab are in the top half of the league with 12 points while Bangalore are still languishing at the second last place in the table. However in T20, strange things have happened at the business end of the tournament and Bangalore are likely to put a lot of pressure on the slipping Punjab. While Kohli and AB de Villiers anchored an easy chase against Delhi with stylish half-centuries, Punjab bowlers were under the pump.

