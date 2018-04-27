T20 2018: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been penalised Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his franchise's T20 clash against Chennai at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday



Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been penalised Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his franchise's T20 clash against Chennai at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Besides being imposed with a fine, Kohli has also received an official reprimand for slow over-rate throughout his side's innings in the clash, which Chennai went on to win by five wickets.

As it was Kohli's first offence this season, the Indian captain has been fined Rs12 lakh for breaching the T20 Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"As it was his team¿s first offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," anT20 release said.

Kohli smashed just 18 runs in Bangalore's defeat as Chennai chased down the target of 206 runs with the help of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83.

Chennai are currently standing at the top spot with 10 points, having clinched five victories out of six matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, Bangalore have slumped to their fourth loss and are at the sixth position, with just four points in their account, and having won just two matches so far.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever