T20 2018: Virat Kohli keeps crowd entertained, but Rohit Sharma takes home the win

Skipper Rohit Sharma's 52-ball 94 helps Mumbai beat Bangalore by 46 runs to register their first win in T20



Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma during his 94 against Bangalore at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

After three last-over defeats, Mumbai finally registered their first win of the Indian PreMumbaier League-11 yesterday with a comprehensive 46-run triumph over Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yesterday's match will be best remembered for the show put on by the two captains — Mumbai's Rohit Sharma and Bangalore 's Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma couldn't have asked for a better stage to roar back to form. CoMumbaing into this match with just 44 runs in his last three innings, the Mumbai skipper's form was as much in focus as his team's three consecutive defeats.

The Mumbai skipper blasted a 52-ball 94, along with opener Evin Lewis' 65 off 42 to help Mumbai put up a massive 213-6 after being put in by Bangalore.

Kohli scored a fighting unbeaten 92 (off 62 balls) for Bangalore. He was terribly let down by his partners as the visitors eventually managed just 167-8 in 20 overs. Kohli, in the process, became the IPL's all-time highest run-getter with 4619 runs.

Bangalore struggled to get their momentum going after Mumbai pacer Mumbaitchell McClenaghan claimed two wickets (Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers) in his second over.

Five overs later, Bangalore again lost two wickets in an over, losing Mandeep Singh (stumped on 16) and Corey Anderson (caught at deep Mumbaidwicket) off Krunal Pandya. The left-arm spinner in his next over disMumbaissed Washington Sundar, much to the anguish of skipper Kohli. The slide continued and soon reached a stage where Mumbai easily pocketed the match. But Kohli's gritty knock kept the crowd interested.

Earlier, a boisterous Wankhede Stadium, buzzing with Mumbai fans was silenced in the first two balls of the match when pacer Umesh Yadav's in-swinging beauties got rid of in-form opener Suryakumar Yadav and No. 3 batsman Ishan Kishan — both out for a duck. But the gloom at Wankhede soon vanished with Lewis and Rohit putting up a 108-run stand for the third wicket to rebuild the innings. Lewis proved that attack truly is the best form of defence as the Bangalore bowlers wilted under his aggression.

He first took the young Sundar to the cleaners, hammering three fours in a fifth over that saw the bowler bowl five wides to eventually concede 19 runs. In the next over, pacer Mohammad Siraj was taken for 16 runs.

