T20 2018: We are down, but not out, says Delhi's Liam Plunkett

Delhi came agonisingly close to breaking their run of reverses, only to lose by four runs to Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday



Delhi's Liam Plunkett against Punjab at Kotla on Monday. Pic/AFP

Down but not out. That's what pacer Liam Plunkett tried to convey while summing up the mood in the Delhi camp after suffering yet another loss. Delhi came agonisingly close to breaking their run of reverses, only to lose by four runs to Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday. "It was really disappointing to lose such a close game. It is really frustrating for all of us. It was a match we could have won," Plunkett said.

Having lost five out of their six matches, bottom-placed DD host Kolkata on Friday. "We will still believe in ourselves and we know we can win. It is a matter of one win to set the ball rolling. I think we can do it in our next match," said Plunkett. Drafted in for Kagiso Rabada, the Englishman made instant impression on his T20 2018 debut, returning with figures of 3-17 in four overs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever