T20 2018: We didn't try hard, we weren't good enough, says Virat Kohli

Bangalore slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games after failing to defend 176 against Kolkata on Sunday



RCB skipper Virat Kohli reacts against KKR on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said they didn't deserve to win against Kolkata and blamed the sloppy fielding for their six-wicket loss which has jeopardised their T20 campaign. Bangalore slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games after failing to defend 176 against Kolkata on Sunday.



"If we look back, we didn't deserve to win. I don't think we're trying hard enough, we need to be hard on ourselves. We don't deserve to win if we field like that. We can't afford to field like that and let singles go to boundaries. We were just not good enough tonight [Sunday]," Kohli said. If Bangalore lose their next match, they would put themselves in a precarious situation of winning all remaining games.

