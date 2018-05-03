T20 2018: Win against Mumbai just the push Bangalore needed, says Virat Kohli

Bangalore defeated Mumbai by 14 runs in their T20 2018 match on Tuesday



Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the win against Mumbai Indians was very important as the team desperately wanted a victory at this stage of the IPL. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by 14 runs here on Tuesday.

"We needed that win. It's a very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. In the last couple of games, we were picking up. Tonight was an occasion we needed that two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the match.

