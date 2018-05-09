T20 2018: With David Willey in India, his wife goes on a 'date'

Cricketer David Willey's singer wife Carolynne posted this picture (right) with their son Jacob on Twitter yesterday



Cricketer David Willey's singer wife Carolynne posted this picture (right) with their son Jacob on Twitter yesterday, stating that they are missing him back home in the United Kingdom as he is currently in India playing for Chennai in the Indian T20 2018 series. She captioned the picture, "My date while Daddy is away in India playing for @ChennaiIPL @david_willey."

Chennai are virtually through to the T20 2018 playoffs after a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Bangalore, courtesy a superb bowling effort from the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh on Saturday.

On a tricky pitch, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (31 no off 23 balls) picked up Yuzvendra Chahal for some special treatment with three huge sixes as Chennai knocked off the required runs in only 18 overs to move to 14 points from 10 games. Another win in the next four matches will guarantee Chennai a spot as 16 points has always been a cut-off for play-off qualification. Bangalore's sloppy fielding also contributed to their downfall.

