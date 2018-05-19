T20 2018: Without Stokes and Buttler hosts Rajasthan may struggle v Bangalore

Weakened by the departure of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will have their task cut out when they lock horns with a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore here today



Weakened by the departure of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Rajasthan will have their task cut out when they lock horns with a resurgent Bangalore here today. The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is crucial for both RR and Bangalore, placed fifth and sixth in the table respectively.

As the race for playoffs heats up, five teams are in with a chance to make the cut. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are already through to the playoffs, leaving Rajasthan, Bangalore, Punjab, Mumbai and Kolkata to fight for the remaining two places. Both RR, who saw their batting mainstays Buttler and Stokes leave for national duty, and Bangalore will also have an eye on the net run rate, which could be decisive if more than one team finish with equal number of points.



Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

The momentum for now is with the visitors, whose campaign witnessed a resurgence following a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. With three consecutive victories under their belt, the visitors have the winning momentum with them. Besides Buttler and Stokes, mentor Shane Warne will also not be there in the Rajasthan dugout. The batting, in the absence of Buttler, who had hit five consecutive fifties in his last six games, looks vulnerable because skipper Ajinkya Rahane has not been in the best of form. Sanju Samson has a 45-ball 92 to his credit this T20, but he too has not fired lately. The bowling too lacks depth with Jofra Archer being the only one who has made some impression.

