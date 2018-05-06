T20 2018: Yet to find a death overs specialist, says Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni feels his side is yet to find out a death overs specialist



Mahendra Singh Dhoni

After virtually sealing a playoff berth in the T20 2018, Chennai's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed the reason behind making too many changes in every game.

Dhoni feels his side is yet to find out a death overs specialist. The Chennai skipper said: "We were worried about the bowling department. In the last few games, there's no one individual who has come up and owned that place, especially someone who can bowl in the death overs. "The good thing is we have a lot of all-rounders, we need to know who is our death bowling option going ahead, that's what we are worried about. That's the reason for so many changes in the team for every game."

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli referred to the dropped catches of Dwayne Bravo by Parthiv Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. "It was a close game. Dropped catches don't help," Kohli said. "It wasn't the ideal day for us; losing so many wickets. But that's how this game goes."

