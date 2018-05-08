T20 2018: You can't react emotionally, says Andrew Tye

The Perth-born cricketer is good with variations in pace and landing yorkers accurately but one is "never out of danger" in the shortest format



Andrew Tye

For someone who has to deal with no less than Chris Gayle in the nets, Australian speedster Andrew Tye says it is best to keep the ego aside while bowling in the T20 format where even the best can be taken to cleaners on a regular basis. "I bowl to Chris [Gayle] in the nets and that is challenging enough," the Punjab speedster said.

"You can't take things personally in this format. You will get hit for a six but you can't react emotionally. The nature of this format is such [you are always at risk of being hammered]. You can limit the damage by executing your plans the best you can," said Tye allowing a peek into his mindset before he goes on to bowl.

The Perth-born cricketer is good with variations in pace and landing yorkers accurately but one is "never out of danger" in the shortest format. "Besides Gayle, you got so many dangerous players even in other teams. You got Kohli [Virat] and AB [de Villiers], Rohit [Sharma] and Suryakumar [Yadav].

"There are always different guys you have not seen and they can surprise you. And there are guys you have seen a lot of but they are so good that you can't get them out. It is always a challenge," he explained further.

