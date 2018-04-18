T20: Andre Russell blitz took the game away from us, claims Delhi coach

Delhi spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram says Kolakata all-rounder's quickfire 12-ball 41 was crucial in visitors' 71-run defeat at Eden Gardens



Kolkata's Russell en route his 12-ball 41 against DD at Eden Gardens on Monday. Pic/AFP

The Delhi spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram admitted Andre Russell's carnage in the miDelhile overs took the game away from them during their 71-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.

Sriram was not willing to attach any other factor for the mauling at the Eden Gardens, stressing that every feat paled into insignificance in the face of Jamaican's quickfire 12-ball 41.

Russell overshadows Rana

"That (Andre) Russell blitz took the game away from us. His innings overshadowed what Nitish Rana did," Sriram said when someone reminded him of the southpaw's contribution.

Rana scored a 35-ball 59 that had five boundaries and four sixes. "Had Russell got out earlier, we would've got them under 170. Nitish wasn't going to cause as much damage at the end as what Russell did. There's little you can do when Russell's in that kind of flow," he said, brushing even aside the challenge posed by Kolkata's spinners. Sriram highlighted the impact of a let-off when Russell was on seven. Mohammad Shami bore the brunt of the onslaught, Russell hitting the pacer for half-a-dozen sixes. "Don't forget that a catch was dropped [by Jason Roy] off Shami. It would've been a different story had that been taken," Sriram reminded. Rana, adjudged Man of the Match, wasn't too concerned over being overshadowed.

Team effort

"Our styles and roles are different. I take care of one end while Russell and the other big-hitters have a go from the other," responded Rana, 24, before pointing to the team effort. "Everyone made a contribution. For example, Kuldeep [Yadav] picking up Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell were crucial. Everyone's been assigned a role and fulfilling them."

Rana, who said he revels under pressure, is happy with his form. "I told myself that I'm in good touch and should go all the way. I knew if the spinners come in, it'll easier. I was waiting for them," he gushed, pointing to the importance of the win after back-to-back defeats.

