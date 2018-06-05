T20 case: AEC starts process to ban betting sites

The officers said they've begun the process to ban these sites: Betntake, Diamondexchg, Betnwatch and Gemx



Representational Image

After the arrest of top bookie Sonu Jalan in the T20 betting case, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) team getting details of every betting website and app accessible in India, and starting the procedure to ban them.

The officers said they've begun the process to ban these sites: Betntake, Diamondexchg, Betnwatch and Gemx. An officer said, "Bet and Take is a popular app globally. Jalan would generate passwords for the app, forward them to other bookies via WhatsApp, and place bets while sitting here in India, which is illegal."

In addition to this, the Thane police will also be adding sections of MCOCA against Jalan and five others namely Kolkata Junior, Chirag Vallabh, Munir Khan, Kiran Malla and Dilip Ludhani. All of them had done activities guided by Ravi Pujari's gang. Actor Arbaaz Khan is going to be a witness in the case. Meanwhile, Thane cops have summoned former cop Sohail Buddha's brother Samir in the ongoing probe.

An AEC officer said, "Jalan and Samir Budhha have been friends for a long time. Samir and producer Parag Sanghvi will record their statement on Tuesday. We're also investigating Sohail's role." AEC chief Pradeep Sharma said, "We've sent a request to register all bookies under MCOCA. We've got details of several transactions done by Jalan."

