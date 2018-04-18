T20: Mumbai keeper Ishan Kishan injured, taken off the field

Mumbai wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan yesterday sustained an injury on his face and was taken off the field during his side's T20 match against Bangalore here



Ishan Kishan

Mumbai wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan yesterday sustained an injury on his face and was taken off the field during his side's T20 match against Bangalore here. The throw by fielder Hardik Pandya in the 13th over bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Kishan near his right eye.



Kishan was seen writhing in pain while lying on the ground when the MI medical staff attended to him. The 19-year-old Patna-born wicketkeeper was immediately taken off the field and replaced by Aditya Tare, who captains Mumbai in domestic tournaments.

