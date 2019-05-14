T20 Mumbai League begins today

cricket

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, a budding left-arm pacer, will be among those who would be seen in action along with other established names

Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun Tendulkar

The second season of the T20 Mumbai League will commence at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday with eight teams in the fray.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, a budding left-arm pacer, will be among those who would be seen in action along with other established names. Arjun Tendulkar would be seen sporting the colours of Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb who picked him for Rs 5 lakh at the players' auction.

Mumbai Ranji regulars Shreyas Iyer (Namo Bandra Blasters), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Parkar (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad (Shivaji Park Lions) and Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers) are some others who would be seen in action. Jay Bista, Dhurmil Matkar (SoBo Supersonics), Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande (Arcs Andheri), Eknath Kerkar (Namo Bandra Blasters) along with Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan (Eagle Thane Strikers), Dhawal Kulkarni and Shams Mulani (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) are some other participants. The Triumph Knights Mumbai North East had emerged victorious in the last season.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates