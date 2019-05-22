T20 Mumbai League: Eknath Kerkar takes a Bandra fast!

cricket

'Keeper-batsman smashes 70 off 51 balls to help Blasters register four-wicket victory v SuperSonics

Bandra Blasters's Eknath Kerkar celebrates his 50 against SuperSonics at Wankhede. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Eknath Kerkar's contribution with the willow and behind the stumps helped NaMo Bandra Blasters beat SoBo SuperSonics by four wickets to register their second win in T20 Mumbai League at Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

Kerkar did a decent job behind the wickets which included a catch above his shoulders to send back SuperSonics's skipper Jay Bista (27 runs off 27 balls) off pacer Nikhil Date (3-29). Later, while chasing SuperSonics's 151 for eight, the opener laid the foundation for the Bandra team's victory with a 51-ball 70.



Arcs Andheri's Kevin Almeida in full flow yesterday

Crucial partnerships

The right-handed batsman faced 12 dot balls but he hit nine fours and shared two match-winning partnerships. First, 64 for the second wicket with captain Shreyas Iyer (31 off 26) and then 46 for the fourth wicket with Prasad Pawar (31 off 16).

With Blasters requiring 12 off the last 12 balls, the introduction of leg-spinner Parag Khanapurkar (2-9) gave SuperSonics some hope as he sent back Pawar with a return catch off the very first ball of the penultimate over and then dismissed Aditya Dhumal (5) to end the over.

But it was a mere formality for the Bandra outfit as new batsman Siddharth Chitnis (2*) and Nikhil Patil (3*) scored the required runs in the first two balls of Deepak Shetty's last over. Leg-spinner Khizer Dafedar took two for 23.

Earlier, after put into bat, Supersonics posted 151 for eight as Yogesh Takawale hit a 20-ball 32 and Japjeet Randhawa scored 27 in 25 balls. Left-arm spinners Aditya Dhumal and Sujit Nayak claimed two wickets each.

Almeida, Abdulla shine

In the second match of the day, half-centuries from opener Kevin Almeida (59 off 40 balls) and one-drop Iqbal Abdulla (54 off 43) helped Arcs Andheri beat Eagle Thane Strikers by 12 runs. Put into bat, the Andheri outfit posted 154-8 and then restricted Strikers to 142-8.

Alpesh Ramjani's 30-ball 50 went in vain as the Thane team, requiring 16 of the final over by left-arm pacer Ankur Singh, managed only three. Spinner Abdulla (2-20) and medium-pacer Shubham Ranjane (2-30) shone with the ball for the Andheri outfit. Earlier, Strikers's leg-spinner Prashant Solanki, who was playing his first game of the tournament, claimed 4-31.

