T20 Mumbai League: North Mumbai Panthers in final, thanks to Prithvi Shaw

North Mumbai Panthers's skipper Prithvi Shaw en route his 76 against Arcs Andheri yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Riding on captain Prithvi Shaw's half century, North Mumbai Panthers beat Arcs Andheri by two wickets in a thrilling semi-final to seal a place in the summit clash of the T20 Mumbai league. Chasing 167 for victory, Shaw scored a 48-ball 76 as Panthers reached the target with in the last ball. Swapnil Salvi chipped in with a crucial 38-ball 62. Earlier, put into bat Arcs Andheri scored 166-6 thanks to opener Akhil Herwadkar (69 off 47 balls) who battled on despite losing partner and captain Kevin Almeida (6) in the second over of the innings.

Herwadkar and Iqbal Abdulla rotated the strike as the Andheri outfit reached 47-1 at the end of the Powerplay. Abdulla's 22-ball 27 came to an end when Atif Attarwala (1-31) took a catch near the long-on fence off left-arm spinner Shashikant Kadam. Both left-handers stitched a 45-ball 60-run stand for the second wicket. Herwadkar, who reached his fifty with a boundary to third-man region off pacer Prathamesh Dake (3-37), scored his third half-century of the tournament.

Herwadkar, after hitting leg-spinner Pravin Tambe for a six straight down the ground, failed to time the ball only to find Karan Nande at short mid-wicket. Herwadkar shared a useful 56-run partnership with Shubham Ranjane for the third wicket. Ranjane, who reached his fifty with a six over the long-on fence off the last ball of the innings, remained unbeaten on 51 off 34 balls.

Play has been stopped many times due to injuries in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League, but in a rare incident yesterday, Arcs Andheri opener Akhil Herwadkar and one-drop Iqbal Abdulla had to wait for nine minutes (8.07 pm to 8.16 pm) as the lights near the Garware Pavilion went off during their innings against North Mumbai Panthers. At the break, Herwadkar was on 37 and Abdulla 20.

