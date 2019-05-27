T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw's Panthers earn title

cricket

North Mumbai beat SuperSonics to clinch T20 Mumbai League silverware thanks to skipper Shaw's 61* and three wickets each from Dake, Attarwala

Panthers skipper Prithvi Shaw in full flight against SoBo SuperSonics at Wankhede Stadium yesterday

Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe used all his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience and helped North Mumbai Panthers defend their not-too-great total of 143 against SoBo SuperSonics to claim the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League at the packed Wankhede Stadium last night.

Both of Tambe's two wickets came in his final over as SoBo were bowled out for 131 in Panthers's 12-run win. Parag Khanapurkar top-scored for the defeated side with 43 off 33 balls.

Medium pacers Atif Attarwala and Prathamesh Dake claimed three wickets apiece for the victors. Earlier, despite calling correctly at the toss and opting to bat first, North Mumbai Panthers managed a seemingly insufficient 143 for seven with skipper Prithvi Shaw scoring an unbeaten 61 off 55 balls and a 36-ball 37 by Shashikant Kadam.

For SoBo, their top three bowlers - Deepak Shetty (3-24) and Rohan Raje (2-27) and left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar (2-27) bowled well enough to prevent Shaw and Co to play their natural, aggressive game.

Panthers lost opener Vikrant Auti in the first over of the innings as Raje trapped the left-handed batsman in front of the wicket while he played across the line. Matkar, who bagged fifer a day before - in the semi-final against Aakash Tigers - got into action again by reducing Panthers to 11-2 in the innings' second over. Karan Nande (2) hit the spinner over short midwicket and Raje, who was on the 30-yard circle, stretched himself to take a good catch above his head.

However, the in-form Shaw took Raje to the cleaners in the game's third over in which he scored 19 with the help of a six and two fours. The over ended with a superb straight-driven boundary. Tall pacer Shetty dismissed dangerman Swapnil Salvi (18 off 11) on the very first ball of last Power Play. Later, he sent back Sairaj Patil (0), who edged an away going delivery for wicketkeeper Yogesh Takawale to take a splendid diving catch to his right.

Shaw completed his fifty in 42 balls but enjoyed a fair of luck - dropped on 44, 51 and 53. His 100-minute stay at the crease was punctuated with three fours and two sixes.

