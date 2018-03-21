T20 Mumbai League: Shivaji Park Lions roar into final

Alpesh Ramjani's unbeaten 34-ball 64 helps Shivaji Park Lions beat SoBo SuperSonics and enters finals



Shivaji Park Lions' Alpesh Ramjani in full flow against SoBo SuperSonics at Wankhede yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

It took some brave hitting by left-handed batsman Alpesh Ramjani (64 not out off 34 balls) to lead Shivaji Park Lions to an emphatic six-wicket win over SoBo SuperSonics in a topsy-turvy Qualifier 2 of the T20 Mumbai League at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. The Lions will face Triumph Knights in the final today.

Earlier, put into bat, SoBo SuperSonics scored 194-7, thanks to a 57-ball 100-run stand between skipper Abhishek Nayar (51) and one-drop batsman Akarshit Gomel (51) for the second wicket.



SoBo SuperSonics skipper Abhishek Nayar during his 51 yesterday

Opener Jay Bista (6) was bowled by left-arm pacer Royston Dias in the second over of the innings. However, Nayar and Gomel, engaged in damage control and went on to register half-centuries. Mumbai's veteran all-rounder Nayar was lucky to survive twice — he was dropped on zero by Tanush Kotian at short midwicket and then on four by Paul Valthaty at first slip. Nayar stood firm, but left-arm spinner Shams Mulani sent him back after taking a good return catch. Nayar's innings was laced with five fours and a six.

Gomel, who smashed eight fours during his 30-ball 51-run knock, was lucky to be dropped by Lions skipper Bravish Shetty on four, off leg-spinner Raunaq Sharma. SS scored 50-1 in the Powerplay. No other batsmen apart from Nayar and Gomel came to the party. However, No. 7 batsman Rohan Raje smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls. The last over by pacer Siddharth Raut went for 17 runs, which included two fours and a six, courtesy Raje.

