T20 Mumbai League: Shivaji Park Lions roar into final

Mar 21, 2018, 08:52 IST | Subodh Mayure

Alpesh Ramjani's unbeaten 34-ball 64 helps Shivaji Park Lions beat SoBo SuperSonics and enters finals

Shivaji Park Lions' Alpesh Ramjani in full flow against SoBo SuperSonics at Wankhede yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble
It took some brave hitting by left-handed batsman Alpesh Ramjani (64 not out off 34 balls) to lead Shivaji Park Lions to an emphatic six-wicket win over SoBo SuperSonics in a topsy-turvy Qualifier 2 of the T20 Mumbai League at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. The Lions will face Triumph Knights in the final today.

Earlier, put into bat, SoBo SuperSonics scored 194-7, thanks to a 57-ball 100-run stand between skipper Abhishek Nayar (51) and one-drop batsman Akarshit Gomel (51) for the second wicket.

SoBo SuperSonics skipper Abhishek Nayar during his 51 yesterday
SoBo SuperSonics skipper Abhishek Nayar during his 51 yesterday

Opener Jay Bista (6) was bowled by left-arm pacer Royston Dias in the second over of the innings. However, Nayar and Gomel, engaged in damage control and went on to register half-centuries. Mumbai's veteran all-rounder Nayar was lucky to survive twice — he was dropped on zero by Tanush Kotian at short midwicket and then on four by Paul Valthaty at first slip. Nayar stood firm, but left-arm spinner Shams Mulani sent him back after taking a good return catch. Nayar's innings was laced with five fours and a six.

Gomel, who smashed eight fours during his 30-ball 51-run knock, was lucky to be dropped by Lions skipper Bravish Shetty on four, off leg-spinner Raunaq Sharma. SS scored 50-1 in the Powerplay. No other batsmen apart from Nayar and Gomel came to the party. However, No. 7 batsman Rohan Raje smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls. The last over by pacer Siddharth Raut went for 17 runs, which included two fours and a six, courtesy Raje.

