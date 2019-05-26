T20 Mumbai League: Ton-up Bista and Tank guide SoBo into final

cricket

Jay Bista, whose previous highest score was 33 against Shivaji Park Lions, was in a belligerent mood and the Wankhede spectators were delighted with each of his nine fours and five sixes

SoBo SuperSonics skipper Jay Bista in full flow against Aakash Tigers on Saturday

Aakash Tigers would have done the incredible had the Dhawal Kulkarni-led side surpassed SoBo SuperSonics' total of 217-4. But, it was not to be as the T20 Mumbai League's second semi-final ended in a 26-run defeat for the Tigers. SuperSonics thus entered the final of the event's second edition and will meet Prithvi Shaw's North Mumbai Panthers in Sunday's summit clash.

Earlier, SoBo SuperSonics's opening pair of skipper Jay Bista (110 runs off 60 balls) and Harsh Tank (92 off 51) made it difficult for the Aakash Tigers bowlers. However, it was Bista, who went into T20 Mumbai League's record books by scoring the first ton of the tournament. In the process, Sonics amassed 217 for four in the allotted 20 overs.

In the Powerplay, Sonics had 63 on the board without losing a wicket with Tank scoring 34 off 18 balls and Bista 28 in as many deliveries. Tank reached his 50 in 29 balls while Bista needed 35 balls to reach his half century.

Bista and Tank, who were struggling to get runs under their belt in the league phase of the tournament (111 and 115 in five games respectively) built a solid 196-run opening wicket stand in just 108 balls.

Tank, who missed his century by eight runs, hit seven fours and five sixes. Just after Bista got his 100 in 56 balls with a quick single off left-arm spinner Shams Mulani in the 18th over, Tank had to return to the dressing room - run out through a misunderstanding with his skipper.

Bista, whose previous highest score was 33 against Shivaji Park Lions, was in a belligerent mood and the Wankhede spectators were delighted with each of his nine fours and five sixes. Tigers's pacer Sylvester Dsouza claimed two wickets in three overs.

