T20: Playoffs likely to be shifted from Pune

Representational Image

The BCCI is likely to shift the two T20 play-off matches in Pune on May 23 and 25 to alternative venues as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is set to host six home matches of Chennai.

As of now, Kolkata and Rajkot have emerged as frontrunners to host these matches. It is learnt that the T20 Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues. Once Pune was awarded six Chennai matches, it was decided that to maintain fairness, BCCI will opt for other venues giving them a chance to host marquee matches like the Eliminator and the Qualifier.

"As of now, the alternative venue has not been finalised. It will be either Kolkata or Rajkot. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is keen on Rajkot getting a couple of marquee matches. It will be decided soon," a senior BCCI official said.

When MCA president Abhay Apte was asked about the shift of playoff games, he said: "Till now, we have not got any official communication from the T20 governing council."

