T20: Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha likes his '69' naughty name

Quinton De Kock with his Quinny 69 shirt yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Twenty20 cricket has seen cricketers sporting some quirky names on their backs particularly in the T20. South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock had a new one, 'Quinny 69' on the back of his Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede yesterday.

His wife Sasha loved the naughty name. In a brief Twitter chat with England batswoman Danielle Wyatt, Sasha (left) said: "Seems he has reinvented himself this T20 as "Quinny 69"... but I suppose at least he figured it was better than 'de kock 69'."



Old friends Tendulkar, Kirsten catch up at Wankhede

Sachin Tendulkar and former India coach Gary Kirsten couldn't have asked for a better venue than the Wankhede Stadium to catch up yesterday. The bonhomie between Tendulkar, Mumbai's mentor, and Kirsten, assistant coach of Bangalore , was on full display as the duo chatted for close to 20 minutes before the match even as the rest of their respective team members and support staff had left the ground to get ready for the action.

Kirsten and Tendulkar enjoyed a great relationship with the former's stint as chief coach helping India win the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede.

