T20: R Ashwin's Punjab rule Chennai despite MS Dhoni's heroics

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, despite a strained back, almost pulled off another unexpected victory. But it was not to be as his team fell short just by four runs in a pulsating IPL-11 clash against Punjab yesterday.



CSK's MS Dhoni during his 44-ball 79 not out yesterday. Pic/AFP

Having chased down 202 in their last game in Chennai against Kolkata, Chennai fancied their chances of overhauling the 197 that Punjab had scored. But it was not to be as the home bowlers did well to keep their nerve and just about keep the rampaging Chennai at bay.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 79 from 44 balls in a superb batting display. Dhoni seemed to be struggling with his back but tried his best. However, the asking rate kept mounting, despite some lusty hits. In the end, just one boundary separated the two teams, with the home team registering their second win at home in as many matches.

Earlier, West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle smashed 63 off just 33 deliveries to take Punjab to an impressive 197 for seven after they were put in to bat by the Chennai.

