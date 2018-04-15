T20 2018: Rajasthan beat Banglore by 19 runs

Batting first, Rajasthan scored 217 for 4 courtesy Sanju Samson's unbeaten 92 off 45 balls which included 10 sixes and two boundaries



Rajasthan Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 2018 cricket match against Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan beat Bangalore by 19 runs in a high-scoring IPL encounter, M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 217 for 4 courtesy Sanju Samson's unbeaten 92 off 45 balls which included 10 sixes and two boundaries. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored 36 off 20 balls. Umesh Yadav was hit for 59 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Banglore could only post 198 for six as skipper Virat Kohli's 57 went in vain. Mandeep Singh also scored 47 off 25 balls but the target proved to be too much in the end.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 217/4 in 20 overs (Samju Samson 92 no off 45, Ajinkya Rahane 36 off 20 balls, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/22 in 4 overs)

Banglore 198/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57 off 30 balls, Mandeep Singh 47 no off 25 balls, S Gopal 2/22 in 4 overs). Rajasthan won by 19 runs.

