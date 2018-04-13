T20: Revised target against made it difficult for us, says Gautam Gambhir

Chasing 70 runs in six overs via D/L method in a rain-truncated clash on Wednesday, Delhi suffered a 10-run defeat against the hosts



Gautam Gambhir

Captain Gautam Gambhir says the revised target during the rain-hit match against Rajasthan was a difficult one to chase. Chasing 70 runs in six overs via D/L method in a rain-truncated clash on Wednesday, Delhi suffered a 10-run defeat against the hosts.

Rajasthan rode Ajinkya Rahane's 45 to score 153-5 when the skies opened up in the 17th over. 'We were very much in the game. we thought we could contain them to 170 and it was chaseable, especially with dew coming in later on,' Gambhir said. 'But then in six overs, 71 was tough. Obviously, with these sort of games, things could go either way. Just two overs of Powerplay, it's very difficult,' he added.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever