T20 Tri-Series: Pacer Stanlake shines in Oz's big win over Pakistan

Billy Stanlake and Aaron Finch starred as Australia ended a nine-game losing streak with a nine-wicket Twenty20 tri-series victory over Pakistan here yesterday.

Captain Finch led the charge, scoring 68 not out off just 33 balls with six sixes and four fours, to guide his team to their first competitive win since March's Test victory over South Africa in Durban. Travis Head provided support with an unbeaten 20. After Stanlake's early onslaught, Andrew Tye finished off the Pakistan innings with three wickets in the final over, including top scorer Shadab Khan for 29.

