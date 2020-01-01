T20I: One final point to prove for MS Dhoni

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Skipper MS Dhoni will not be leading the 2020 team for the World Cup campaign like he did in 2007. But he is expected to be one of the key ingredients in India's recipe for success. Dhoni, 38, has been on a sabbatical since India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup last July, but those who won't give up on his skills know that he will be at his sharpest when the show begins Down Under in October.

The fact that he would have played yet another edition of the Indian Premier League by then has to be positive unless he suffers an injury. He'd also lessen skipper Virat Kohli's workload.

To Indian fans, the 2007 World T20 triumph has become synonymous with Dhoni and vice versa. No one expected the team, with just one T20I experience (v SA at the Wanderers in 2006) to upset the giants in South Africa, but the wicketkeeper-batsman, known as Captain Cool, instilled confidence in his young side.

The Ranchi-born 'keeper with big-hitting skills and quick reflexes behind the stumps, went on to score 154 runs in six innings—the second best by an Indian—during the inaugural edition. Dhoni shocked many experts with his decision-making during the tournament. One such decision was not to go with experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh and ask pacer Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over in the final against Pakistan.

The decision proved right as India went on to create history at Johannesburg. There was no looking back for MS Dhoni thereafter. The skipper with a golden touch went on to become the best captain of the modern era in limited overs, winning the three major ICC trophies—World Cup in 2011, World T20 in 2007 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. With his wealth of experience, India can profit more than lose.

