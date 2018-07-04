T20I Tri-Series: Aaron Finch slams record 76-ball 172 as Aussies hammer Zimbabwe

After the tourists were inserted to bat, captain Finch moved past the 156 he made against England in 2013 and had the highest-ever T20 knock

Australia skipper Aaron Finch celebrates his 100 in the T20I v Zimbabwe yesterday. Pic/AFP

Aaron Finch broke his own world record for the highest individual Twenty20 international score with a stunning 172 as Australia beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs in yesterday's tri-series clash here.

After the tourists were inserted to bat, captain Finch moved past the 156 he made against England in 2013 and had the highest-ever T20 knock. Finch's 172 came off 76 balls and comprised 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Highest opening stand

His stand of 223 with opening partner D'Arcy Short was also a new record, the highest ever score for an international T20 partnership, beating the 171 registered by New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016. Short's 46 came off 42 balls in an Australian total of 229 for two, while Zimbabwe bowler Tendai Chisoro remarkably conceded just 19 runs from his four overs.

Biggest victory margin

Andrew Tye then posted figures of 3-12 as Zimbabwe made 129-9 in reply, with Solomon Mire having made the biggest contribution to their batting effort with 28. The winning margin was Australia's biggest in T20Is.

