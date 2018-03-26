T20I Tri-series: Megan Schutt takes hat-trick as Aussies thump India to reach finals

Megan Schutt bagged a hat-trick in span of two overs as the Australian women's cricket team handed India their third straight defeat with a 36-run win in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday



Megan Schutt bagged a hat-trick in span of two overs as the Australian women's cricket team handed India their third straight defeat with a 36-run win in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

With the defeat, the Indian women's team crashed out of the tri-series, while Australia stormed into the finals of the tournament, which also features England. After being asked to bat first, Australia set the host a huge target of 187 runs for victory in their stipulated 20 overs.

India's Pooja Vastrakar nipped out opener Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner cheaply for nine and 17 runs respectively.

However, opener Beth Mooney (71) and Elyse Villani (61) not only struck a fifty each, but they also stitched together a century stand to power Australia to a decent total of 186/5.

For India, Vastrakar finished with the figures of two for 28 while Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Megan Schutt became the first Australian woman to claim a T20I hat-trick after throwing India¿s top-order into disarray.

Delissa Kimmince and Ashleigh Gardner also took two wickets each as India finished with 150-5 on the board.

Jemimah Rodrigues topped the batting chart for India with a half-century followed by Anuja Patil, who came a close second with 38. Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed with significant 33 runs.

Schutt was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for her brilliant performance with the ball.

