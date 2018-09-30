Taapsee Pannu: 2018 has made my path clearer

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says the year has been good for her and has given her more clarity about the career path to follow

Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a roll with the success of Manmarziyaan. She says the year has been "good" for her and has given her more clarity about the career path to follow. Taapsee on Sunday said, "I think I can say with a big smile on my face, it's been a good year and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it! It surely made my path clearer to me. Neetishastra, Soorma, Mulk, Neevevaroo and Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee currently has two more films in her kitty -- Tadka and Badla. Tadka is an upcoming film directed by actor Prakash Raj. The film is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam blockbuster Salt N' Pepper.

She will also be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, which is being shot in Glasgow.

