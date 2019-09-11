Taapsee Pannu admits she's in a relationship but he's not an actor or cricketer

Taapsee Pannu, who is known to not mince her words and voice her opinions confidently, has revealed that she is in a relationship currently but does not plan on getting married anytime soon. While the Manmarziyaan actress revealed her relationship status, she also gave away that her 'Prince Charming' has no connection to the glamour world.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she will get married only when she wants babies. "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around," said Taapsee.

Speaking about Taapsee's relationship, sister Shagun Pannu took credit for it and said that the Pink actor met him through her. "Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him. Honestly, apart from him and another guy who I liked, but I don't know where from Taapsee finds these weird guys. First of all, they are so ugly." Taapsee was quick to reply to her sister and joked, "I have kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince."

Taapsee further added that there are marriage discussions at home but she keeps changing the subject. The Judwaa actress said that she wants to have kids out of wedlock. Speaking about her ideal wedding, the 32-year-old said that she wants a one-day wedding with close friends and family. "I don't want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple-day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing," concludes the actress.

