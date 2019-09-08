Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's new film to release on March 6

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, is set to reunite with her Mulk director, Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee, 31, shared the news on her social media platform. Sharing a glimpse of her preparations for the film, Taapsee wrote: "It's time again....This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years...Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onSep 6, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

Anubhav Sinha also took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film. It will hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020.

"Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you on March 6, 2020," he tweeted.

In July, Taapsee had hinted that she will be working again with the Mulk actor. "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha," she said.

The actor hinted at the release date of the movie writing, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

To which Anubhav replied, "But Friday 6 March ko hai... (But Friday is on March 6)."

Anubhav Sinha is currently enjoying the success of his last directorial venture, Article 15. The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal.

On the other hand, Taapsee was last seen in Mission Mangal. The film, based on scientists and their determination to launch a mission to Mars, gathered praises from critics and the audience and has done good business at the box office.

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's first mission to Mars in 2013. Taapsee played the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Also starring Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. The film released on August 15, 2019.

Taapsee also has Saand Ki Aankh lined up for release. It's based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Taapsee will essay the role of Prakashi, while Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, shared a photograph of herself along with Taapsee.

Also Read: See Photo: Taapsee Pannu reveals the look of her movie

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates