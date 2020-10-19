Taapsee Pannu back to work mode after Maldives vacation

After holidaying in Maldives, actress Taapsee Pannu is happy to get back to work. On Sunday, Taapsee shared her excitement on resuming work post her exotic vacation, and also revealed that her coronavirus tests came out clear.

"Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode," she wrote on Instagram.

Have a look right here:

Along with it, Taapsee uploaded a stunning picture of herself posing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

The "Pink" actress travelled to Maldives with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a badminton player.

She will be next seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".

