Taapsee Pannu back to work mode after Maldives vacation

Updated: 19 October, 2020 08:05 IST | IANS | Mumbai

On Sunday, Taapsee shared her excitement on resuming work post her exotic vacation, and also revealed that her Coronavirus tests came out clear.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Taapsee Pannu
After holidaying in Maldives, actress Taapsee Pannu is happy to get back to work. On Sunday, Taapsee shared her excitement on resuming work post her exotic vacation, and also revealed that her coronavirus tests came out clear.

"Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Taapsee uploaded a stunning picture of herself posing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

The "Pink" actress travelled to Maldives with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a badminton player.

She will be next seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".

First Published: 19 October, 2020 07:00 IST

