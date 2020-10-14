Taapsee Pannu dances to viral 'biggini shoot' song with sisters
Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of a track created by "Rasode main kaun tha" famed composer Yashraj Mukhate.
Taapsee Pannu, along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe, indulged in some viral meme fun while holidaying in the Maldives.
Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of a track created by "Rasode main kaun tha" famed composer Yashraj Mukhate. The video also features Mathias.
The video, titled "#Biggini shoot" by Taapsee, is created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show "Emotional Atyachar". The viral track starts with a conversation between the show's host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces "bikini" as "biggini".
Taapse uses that pronunciation faux pas to caption the image: "So what did Pannus do in Maldives??? #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu. Feat @mathias.boe Edited by @yellowelephant.in and @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!"
Taapsee also shared a selfie and flaunted her beautiful curls in a new post on the photo-sharing website. She said: "Some days you really appreciate your natural skin. There's a different glow to natural, healthy skin. Just let your skin do its thing!"
Taapsee will next be seen in the films Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.
