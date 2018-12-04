Taapsee Pannu excited to take Mulk, Manmarziyaan to festival audience

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says she is excited to take her films Mulk and Manmarziyaan to the festival audiences in Marrakesh and Florence

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is excited to take her films Mulk and Manmarziyaan to the festival audiences in Marrakesh and Florence. Taapsee said on Monday night: "After whirlwind like crazy weeks I am finally off to a work holiday. While I show my two beautiful gems of this year, Mulk and Manmarziyaan to the festival audience, I shall enjoy visiting the unticked cities of Marrakesh and Florence in my bucket list."

Mulk is about a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. Mulk, which released in August, did not get a smooth release as it faced a lot of backlash and criticism from people. From the audience lashing out against the subject of the film to trolling of actors and calling them "anti-national", the film was mired in several controversies.

Manmarziyaan is a love story set in Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film shares a story of love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, where everything is complicated because of the people! Taapsee Pannu, who is portraying the role of a rebel girl in love, Rumi, falls for a commitment-phobic boy Vicky, played by none other than Vicky Kaushal.

Taapsee will next be seen on the silver screen in Badla along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

