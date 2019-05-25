Taapsee Pannu: Game Over is very special
Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming multi-lingual thriller "Game Over" is a very special film as it hasn't been shot in region specific way.
Taapsee will be seen as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity in the thriller, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She will be giving voice for the Hindi version of the film.
"This is a very special film because rarely you come across scripts and concept which aren't shot in region specific way," Taapsee said in a statement.
"This is one of them and I wanted to make sure I get it for the Hindi audience as well," she added.
"Game Over" has been produced by Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment. Anurag Kashyap is presenting the Hindi version of "Game Over", which has music by Ron Yohann.
"To our luck Anurag Kashyap loved the film and agreed to come on board to present the film in Hindi language. The film has dubbing artistes in those two languages (Tamil and Telugu) but Hindi I am dubbing myself. I feel it adds so much to the character if an actor dubs for his/her own self," she added.
