Taapsee Pannu: Had more scenes in Badla than Big B yet it's called his film

Published: Nov 25, 2019, 09:32 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla.

Badla poster
Badla poster

Taapsee Pannu feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla.

Taapsee Pannu said, "Even when I do films like 'Badla', I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr. Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film."

Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognised and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realise that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there," Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia's show, according to a report in pinkvilla.com

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

Tags

taapsee pannuamitabh bachchanbollywood newsEntertainment News

