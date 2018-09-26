Taapsee Pannu heads home to surprise dad for his retirement

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is currently preparing for her next two releases - Tadka and Badla, and the actress takes some hours out of her busy schedule to surprise her dad

Taapsee Pannu with her father

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the praise for her character Rumi from the film Manmarziyaan. A film that has seen many firsts, from it being Anurag Kashyap's first romantic directorial venture to Taapsee as a full fledged feisty Punjaban. It is a film that people are calling a new aged love and to add to it, the music and everyone's looks from the film seem to be a continued topic of discussion.

Apart from Manmarziyaan, Taapsee has been busy shooting for her upcoming film with Big B directed by Sujoy Ghosh for Badla. She has also been working on brand projects, focusing on her app and prepping for a new film she will begin shooting soon. But even amidst all the work, somethings take most priority and that is Family.

The actress' father recently retired after many years of service and his last day was when Taapsee was in between many projects in Mumbai. But that didn't stop the Pink actress to do something for her father. With the help of her sister, the actress planned a surprise party and when her dad least expected, she showed up at the door with a cake and bouquet in hand. What an adorable gesture!!

When asked about it she said, "I had been waiting to see this day when my father would finally retire from decades of work he has been doing. Used to see him go to work driving a scooter and later a car for minimum 2-3 hours everyday. His office always used to be far away from our residence and once I started working I always wanted to see this day he doesn't need to work anymore and can finally relax and do whatever he wants to in a day with no obligation. Did not want to miss it at any cost so I made sure I take that day off from my schedule to fly down to Delhi for a few hours."

On the work front, Taapsee will also be seen in Tadka, and the film is slated to release in December 2018.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan On Manmarziyan Controversy: Okay With Deleting Scenes If Story Is Unaffected

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates