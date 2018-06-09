Taapsee Pannu: Hope to recreate the Pink magic with Big B

Taapsee Pannu on reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink for Sujoy's next

Taapsee Pannu will be teaming up with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for Sujoy Ghosh's next and she hopes to recreate the magic of their blockbuster Pink (2016). "People wait to work with him [Bachchan] and I got to work with him twice in two years. I hope the magic is repeated. When people say, Bachchan sir and I are a hit pair, it excites me. We will start shooting from June 14," Pannu said.

The actor was recently seen in the short film, Nitishastra, but she isn't actively looking for work in the digital space. "The variety of roles and genre I am getting to do in films do not leave me with any hunger to explore another medium. The stuff that I am getting to do is out of the box, experimental and fun. So I don' have the urge to get into the web platform."

