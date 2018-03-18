Taapsee Pannu is having a ball shooting Manmarziyan

Taapsee Pannu has been gorging on homemade food from the locals in Amritsar where Manmarziyan is being shot

Taapsee Pannu has been gorging on homemade food from the locals in Amritsar where Manmarziyan is being shot. The unit is currently shooting in a residential colony. Residents have been dropping in with tiffin boxes on the set. It also doubles up as selfie time with their favourite actor.

The Dil Juunglee actress will be working with Anurag Kashyap and Anand L Rai for the first time. This coming-of-age romantic drama is a first for the director and for Taapsee who has been seen in comedies and serious dramas before this film. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are the other actors in the film.

The team of Manmarziyaan seems to be having a rollicking time shooting in Amritsar and Taapsee has taken to sharing updates on all the digital platforms to ensure her fans are with her every step of the way.

