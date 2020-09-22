Taapsee Pannu: My journey is a testament to the fact that I have been patient, hard working

Taapsee Pannu is an outsider who has made a mark for herself in the Hindi film industry. The journey completes a decade this year and she has one film lined-up after another like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, she states her opinion on the debate that has amplified on social media about the insider and outsider and cites her own example. She said, "It is how you have seen it. There have been ups and downs. We keep having these endless debates about insider vs outsider but nobody really knows the solution to it and even if you do, it is not that it can be implemented because the choice of a film is a very subjective thing."

She added, "You cannot say that just because that person is a star kid, he is the right choice for the film. You also cannot say an outsider would suit the film the best. If you do, the tables will turn. So this debate does not have a foolproof solution to it. It is about your conscience. It is about how true you are to the way of working."

She then gave her own example and also talked about how luck plays a crucial factor in getting you films. She stated, "My journey has been a testament to the fact that I have been patient and hard working. It is also luck because I feel 70 percent of the time it is luck that gets you films. The remaining 30 percent is how you misuse that luck. Do not take the opportunities you get for granted. Being an outsider, you have to be really on your toes because you cannot let go of even a single opportunity because you never know which opportunity will give a new direction to your career."

