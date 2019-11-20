Taapsee Pannu on Rangoli Chandel: She always has a lot of things to say

Taapsee Pannu is known to speak her mind, be it at events or in interviews. Sometimes her opinions are blunt and in-your-face, but it's quite refreshing to hear them. The Saand Ki Aankh actress recently got talking to Neha Dhupia on the latter's chat show, No Filter Neha, and the interview is sure to rejuvenate you!

Taapsee spoke about many things including but not limited to gender bias in the industry, her boyfriend Mathias Boe, her ideal wedding destination, and Rangoli Chandel. She told Neha how she thinks both Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel love her. "I just think that she loves me; I think both of them really love me and that's because they give me so much of time and attention from their lives. I honestly, unfortunately, don't feel the same so I don't give it back. I don't give my time and attention to them because it doesn't matter to me in my life or in my scheme of things."

Talking about how Rangoli 'always has a lot of things to say', Taapsee further added, "I don't want to waste my time on someone who doesn't matter to me but apparently, I do matter, which is why I get so much of love and attention and time but I honestly find it so futile to instigate me like that. If you really want to instigate me and make me say things, this is not the way."

Well, Taapsee Pannu surely isn't someone who minces words and only says what she means.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh had released on Diwali along with the multi-starrer Housefull 4 and the comedy-drama Made In China.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates