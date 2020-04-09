Taapsee Pannu on supporting Neha Dhupia: Was against trolls who targeted her husband

It's no news that a few weeks ago, Neha Dhupia came under the scrutiny of the online trolls when she made the 'Her Choice' comment. The troll brigade targeting her family and it got a bit too much. Dhupia clarified her statement and even her hubby Angad Bedi stood by her, as expected, of course.

And not only Bedi, but a lot of Bollywood celebrities also extended their support to the actress. One of them was Taapsee Pannu, and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she clarified the reason behind the same. "Neha feels that cheating is a moral choice but violence is not acceptable. I feel both are morally wrong. One can't be the answer for the other as two wrongs don't make a right. Ditto for trolls, who questioned her morality and targeted her husband and one-year-old daughter. I was speaking up against that," she said.

Well, Taapsee has turned out to be one of the most dynamic and dependable actors of Bollywood over the last few years and successfully carved her niche here. For the last four years, she has been giving multiple releases and all of them have been a success. Now, she has films like Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, and the Mithali Raj biopic coming up.

