Taapsee Pannu on Thappad: Gritty but a colourful film

Earlier this week, Taapsee Pannu wrapped up the shoot of Thappad, her second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after Mulk (2017). The actor asserts that the movie — despite its theme of examining the dynamics of a man-woman relationship — is not a bleak tale. "The film is told from the viewpoint of several women and traces every kind of relationship, from fiancés to lovers to older couples.

Women's lives have shades, so the movie is not as dark as Mulk. It's gritty but colourful," explains Pannu, adding that she is balancing it with glamorous parts. "Before Judwaa 2, people stopped coming to me with glam roles. Now, I've been offered a film which sees me as a glamorous character but is backed by substance."

