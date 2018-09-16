Taapsee Pannu: Pink gave me a sense of direction

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for Badla along with her Pink co-star Amitabh. It is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh

Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu says "Pink" not only gave her an audience, but also a sense of direction. "Two years of 'Pink'! The movie that not just gave me an audience but a sense of direction. What a journey it has been since then! Grateful. Proud to be the 'Pink' girl," Taapsee tweeted on Sunday.

"Pink", directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, completed two years of its release on Sunday. The film, which received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, revolves a girl named Minal, who after being molested tries to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps her to fight the case.

Taapsee is currently busy shooting for "Badla" along with her "Pink" co-star Amitabh. It is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever