Taapsee Pannu 'proud' of the Indian men's hockey team

Bollywood diva Taapse Pannu was delighted with Indian men's hockey team's performance despite the defeat in the finals

Taapsee Pannu

The Indian men's hockey team may have lost the Champions Trophy final to Australia 1-3 in shoot-out in Breda, Netherlands. But actor Taapsee Pannu, who is a part of the Hindi film Soorma, which is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, praised the team's performance.

Yesterday, she tweeted, "Just wearing the jersey in #Soorma made me pause and think of the pressure and responsibility that comes with it, wonder how our sport stars handle the pressure on field and shine through. Congratulations to our men's hockey team! Truly proud!"

